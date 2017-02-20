LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Dawn News reporter Tauqeer

Ghumman.

The chief minister offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give enough strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss.

Also, Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to avalanche hit on workshop near Lowari tunnel in Chitral.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the fast recovery of the injured. He offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed that may God rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss.