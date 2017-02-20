LAHORE - A collective prayer ceremony in memory of martyrs who lost their lives in recent terror wave in the country was held at FGA Ground Bahar Colony Kot Lakhpat and Lahore Cathedral yesterday.

A mass prayer was also held in Lahore Cathedral in which Dean of cathedral Father Shahid Miraj offered prayers for the victims who lost their lives in the recent terror wave that affected all the four provinces.

Father Shaid Miraj prayed the clouds of terrorism may completely be eliminated from the country. He also pray for the speedily recovery for the injured. Participants also lit candles in the memory of victims.

Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Nida Fazal, MPA Shehzad Munshi, Pastor Imran Fazal, Asif Bhatti, Sarfraz Ghuri, senior church leaders and others attended the ceremony at Kot

Lakhpat.

The participants prayed for the martyrs of the attacks and expressed their solidarity with Pakistan Army, police and security agencies busy in their war against terrorism.

The minister said that Christians were martyred in terrorists’ attacks including Yuhana Abad and Gulshan Iqbal Park and in future they will be united with their Muslim brothers to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country with joint efforts.

Sandhu appreciated the efforts of Punjab government to arrest the facilitators involved in Chairing Cross bomb blast and hoped that all the miscreants involved in any conspiracy against country will be defeated with mutual efforts of all schools of thought and religion.

The minister also inaugurated a water filtration plant at Penticost Church near Gill Chowk Kot Lakhpat.

He said that it was a great task of virtue to provide clean drinking water to the people by philanthropists. Jail Prisoners are also being ensured to provide clean drinking water, he said.