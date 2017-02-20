LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar have proposed a bloc of Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia for economic development of the region. Addressing the sitting on “Effect of Turkish rebellion attempt on Pakistan” at Tech Society Club here yesterday, they said alliance among the four countries could change the world order and bring a revolutionary soci0 economic development in entire Asia benefitting millions of people.

Pakistan Visionary Forum organised the sitting with eminent jurist SM Zafar in the chair. Analyst Qayyum Nizami, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Jameel Gishkori, Dr Hasibullah, Engineer Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Abdul Majeed Khan, Professor Dr Atiya Syed, former Advisor IMF Khalid Mahmood Saleem, Engr Mansoor Ahmed, former DG Intelligence Bureau Maj (retd) Shabbir Ahmed, Salman Abid, Muhammad Azeem and Professor Farzana Rashid attended and shared their thoughts. Speakers said political structure of Turkey was very strong as compared to Pakistan.

They said Turkish people respect Pakistanis who contributed a lot in setting up their first Bank in Turkey. They said Turkish people were true nationalists. “Development of modern Turkey was based on two slogans: strengthen economy, more democracy. There is no war between Islam and blasphemy in Turkey and religious terrorism is recently introduced over there.”

SM Zafar thought Turkish rebellion attempt would have no effects on Pakistan because in Pakistan government failed to deliver according to the public expectations whereas Turkish government revolutionised the socio-economic development in the country. That was why people have great regard for their rulers in Turkey, he said, adding Pakistan should learn good governance from Turkey. He also backed setting up military courts in Pakistan.