LAHORE - Two suspects were arrested while they were trying to climb the boundary wall of Lahore Airport on Sunday evening. The Airport Security Force (ASF) said that two suspects, Haqnawaz and Khalil-ur-Rehman, were arrested by Quick Response Force (QRF) of ASF as they were attempting to enter the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore by climbing the boundary wall.

The ASF said that motives behind the move would be known after the investigation as the nabbed suspects were being interrogated.