LAHORE - By the way, this was not the job of police to hold negotiations with protesters on The Mall. According to the standard operating procedure, it is the responsibility of the district administration to hold talks with angry mob in case of protests or violence.

The provincial authorities last week committed a blunder by involving police in administrative matters related to the city district government. Why an officer of the rank of deputy inspector general of (Traffic) police went to the Chairing Cross to talk to protesters? Where were the Lahore’s deputy commissioner and his officers? Hundreds of chemists and pharmacists were staging a sit-in on the busiest road against the new drug sale laws since morning but no minister or senior government official bothered to visit the protest site. As the capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains reached the Mall road on Monday evening, several police officers including chief traffic officer DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin and SSP (Operations) Zahid Akram Gondal also rushed to the site.

The roadblocks in certain areas quickly disrupt the flow of traffic in others parts of the metropolis. Thus, the police officers, as usual, were left with no other choice except to hold negotiations with the protesters to get the blocked roads cleared.

Lahore’s main artery, The Mall, has become the most suitable place for protesters for the last several years. People from all over the province prefer to stage sit-ins and protest demonstrations at the Chairing Cross to get noticed. Such everyday demonstrations are also causing huge losses to business community.

Why the government did not take The Mall blockade seriously on that day? Why the health department officers and the city district administration failed to reach the spot? Since media crews are immediately sent to cover the protests in town, police don’t use force to disperse the protesters. The same was the case on Monday.

The bomber sneaked into the protesters and reached close to a group of officers when they were holding negotiations with pharmacists on the Chairing Cross soon after sunset. The protest rally was taking place in front of the Punjab Assembly building over amendments to drug sale laws.

The brutal terror strike took place in the heart of the Punjab’s capital a few hours after elite police commandoes carried the flag-march on city roads to create a sense of security among citizens. A massive security sweep was also taking place in different localities of the metropolis since Monday morning.

Not enough, Monday’s bomb attack occurred just one week after intelligence reports cautioned that the terrorist group, Tehrik Taliban Sawat, by using child suicide bombers, was planning to target important installations in Lahore.

Keeping in view the threat alert, the home department had issued a letter early this month and asked the law enforcement agencies and all divisional commissioners to ensure foolproof security arrangements in order to avoid any untoward happening. So, all the regional police officers and divisional commissioners were directed to take security measures with special focus on schools, courts, government installations, and residences of senior officers and judges in their respective districts.

The security and law enforcement agencies were also asked to launch search operations across the province to hunt down militants. The district administrations were directed to immediately call the meetings of district intelligence committees, examine the threat level, and take all necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Despite these clear-cut warnings, the provincial government let the protesters block The Mall. As a result, 15 people including two senior police officers died and over 100 others wounded when the bomber blew himself up on The Mall.

After days of mourning, Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera Friday chaired the first high-level meeting to review the law and order situation following the suicide bomb attack on police in Lahore. The provincial police chief directed the officers to reassess and revise security arrangements with massive deployment around important installations.

According to a press statement issued from the central police office on Friday, the police chief directed the police to revise security plans for the markets, parks, educational institutes, shrines, worship places and important installations in all districts of the province to ensure fool-proof security.

Sources in the central police office revealed the officers were also directed to avoid police gathering at a single point during duty hours and instead they should stay attentive and at reasonable distance. Senior police officers were strictly advised to keep their movement secret, use alternatives routes and avoid continuous use of the same route. The security has also been beefed up at police facilities through the province.

Now, the government has also banned protest demonstrations in different parts of the provincial metropolis in the wake of Lahore attack. In case of any protest, no senior officer will visit the site to hold talks with the protesters. The provincial authorities are asked to immediately contact the organizers in case of any possible protest demonstration. The government in future will do “everything possible” to convince the protesters to call off strike or protest rally.

The Punjab Home department last week issued another threat-alert and warned that different terror groups including TTP Fazal Ullah, Said Sajna group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and Lashkar-e-Islam have decided that notwithstanding their mutual differences they were unanimous in carrying out terror activities in Pakistan. “These outfits have directed carders/facilitators to speedup up their activities for hitting targets in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and other cities of the country,” says the latest threat alert issued on February 17.

“Further, their facilitators would carry out recce of their targets under the cover of rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, pushcarts and fruit/vegetable vendors. It has further been learnt that Abdul Wali alias Umar Khalid Khurrasani (chief of the terror group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar) has taken responsibility to provide suicide bombers for terrorist activities besides arranging funds through extortion.”

“Furthermore, the said outfit has already dispatched some 20 suicide bombers to different parts of the country and they have been accommodated at secret locations by the facilitators.”

“It is desired that all vital installations including important buildings, hospitals, and schools should also be kept under strict vigilance. It is also requested to take intelligent and intense security measures at public places including schools, hospitals, shrines, shopping malls, courts, and parks etc. All places frequented by people in large number should be in focus. The security of personnel of LEAs should especially be taken care of as they are the high value targets for terrorists.”

Security experts say the government must take unprecedented security steps to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistani elements. They say that the next 15 days are crucial with regard to the latest threat alerts. All the government departments and agencies must learn lessons from the deadly Lahore bombing while throwing a massive security blanket across the Punjab province.