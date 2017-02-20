LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has directed the medical superintendents of DHQ and THQ hospitals to maintain Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) and provide quality healthcare to the patients.

He stated this while addressing the monthly conference of Medical Superintendents of DHQ and THQ hospitals in the Committee Room of Directorate General Health Services Punjab, on Sunday.

Besides, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary and Director General Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Directors of Vertical Health Programmes, senior officers of the department and the medical superintendents were present in the meeting. Kh Imran reiterated that the target of revamping of 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals would be achieved during the current financial year. Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan informed the Minister that Emergency Medical Officers (EMO) are being posted in all the districts headquarter hospitals and their salary package would be upto Rs2.5 lakh according to the distance and hard area.

He said that nearby district like Kasur and Sheikhupura, the salary package would be Rs1 lakh whereas in far flung areas like Rajanpur it would be Rs2.5 lakh per month special pay package. He further informed that EMOs would be exempted from the Medico Legal duties.

Health Minister Kh Imran Nazir said that information technology would be used and android applications would be introduced to monitor the performance of the medical superintendents. Kh Imran further said that on the directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Primary & Secondary healthcare system is being further strengthened to ensure healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people.

He said that apart from appointment of specialist doctors, Intensive Care Units (ICU) consisting of 5 beds would also be established in each DHQ hospital along with ventilators facility to provide best medical care to the serious patients at local level for saving their lives.

Kh Imran said that an integrated referral system has been introduced for which pool of ambulances has been set up under the control of rescue-1122 for immediate shifting of any serious patient from a small hospital to a tertiary level hospital for advanced treatment without any delay. He said that this pool has been set up at district level.

The minister directed to ensure biometric attendance of the staff, availability of medicines and maintain the standard of cleanliness in the hospitals. He stressed that the medical superintendents should have more vigilant in executing their official duties.