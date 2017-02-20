LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that terrorism in the country could be controlled and lasting peace restored only by removing economic disparities and the prevailing system of exploitation.

He was addressing the concluding session of the three day programme for the JI leadership at central, provincial and district level at Mansoora on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq said that the inequitable distribution of wealth had divided the society into two groups. On one side were the political pundits who were rolling in wealth while on the other side were the two hundred million people who had to struggle for their living like insects but were unable to get their basic needs, he said. As long as this exploitative system prevailed, terrorism and lawlessness could not be controlled, he added.

The JI chief said that the masses desired a change as they were depressed over the terrorism, lawlessness and economic disparities, but they were not ready to play their role for a change. However, he said, the day when the oppressed masses threw off the yoke of political slavery would be the moment of their liberation and the political death of the ruling elite.

Sirajul Haq assured the electorate that the JI would field a team of honest and competent people in the next elections and the masses should review their voting trend and refuse to accept the plunderers who had been tried many a time.

He said that for the last seventy years, the general public had been exploited in the worst possible manner. The ruling junta had been amassing wealth while the general public had been paying heavy taxes and utilities bills only to finance the luxuries of the rulers. He said that industrial tycoons who owned dozens of factories and mills could easily get their utilities bills waved off whereas the electricity meter of a daily wage earner was cut off for non-payment of a bill of Rs one thousand only.

Sirajul Haq stressed upon the JI workers and leaders at all levels to strengthen their public contact and project themselves as the voice of the oppressed and the downtrodden.

He said that as long as the masses did not rally around the JI leadership, the hold of the status quo forces and the agents of colonialism could not be shaken.