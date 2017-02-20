LAHORE - Two men were shot and killed in gun attacks in different parts of the provincial metropolis yesterday, police sources said. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

In the first incident, a 60-yerar-old man was shot dead by two motorcyclists in Gulshan-e-Dawoodi in the limits of Manawan police yesterday.

Father of four, Tehzeem Ali was coming back home after buying milk from a nearby shop when two gunmen stopped him. The motorcyclists opened straight fire on the man after a brief altercation. Tehzeem died on the spot while the killers fled instantly.

Police were investigating the fatal shooting with no arrest made yet. A murder case was also registered against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of a son of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was killed by his uncle as they fought over water supply to animals in Hydyara police precincts. The police identified the deceased as Waqas, a resident of Narwar village.

A police officer said that Maqsood shot dead his nephew Waqas during the scuffle and managed to escape from the crime scene. The police registered a murder case against Maqsood and were investigating the killing.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 30-year-old man overdosed and died in Nawan Kot area yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was named by police as Usman Waheed.

Police investigators said the drug addict overdosed and died under mysterious circumstances. The police were investigating the death.

PRISONER DIES IN CAMP JAIL

A prisoner died in Lahore’s Camp jail under mysterious circumstances yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Jail authorities said that that Zafar Iqbal was admitted to the Services Hospital after his condition got deteriorated. He expired in the hospital later. Police were investigating the incident.