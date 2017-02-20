Today

Exhibition

Students’ artworks completed their course work at Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore will be on display today at National College of Arts, Art Gallery.

IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Comer to Witness

Taseer Art Gallery will exhibit new artworks of Damon Kowasrsky featuring collaborative prints with Mathew Greentree on February 27, 2017 at 5 ppm at 8, Arif Jan Road, Lahore Cantt.

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.

Khas Premier designer lawn

Khas designer lawn cordially invited to the lunch on eve of new designs lawn

on Wednesday March 1, 2017 from

5pm to 8 pm.