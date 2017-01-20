LAHORE: Clean Lahore Campaign continued in nine union councils of the city on second day.

The drive was organised by LWMC in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Lahore. The campaign was led by Mayor Colonel (r) Mubashar Javaid and LWMC MD Bilal Mustafa Syed.

In the campaign, 270 workers divided in 9 teams each for one town remained in the areas doing manual sweeping, desilting of drains, applying water and lime to streets and roads. Camps were setup to brief local residents about purpose of drive and their role to make it successful.

Mayor along with LWMC MD visited Kamahan, Khokhar Chowk Shadbagh and Islampura, Sanda and met deputy mayors, local government representatives, officials working in the field and also interacted with local residents and inquired their issues.

Talking on the occasion, the mayor said that LWMC and coordination with MCL will gradually ensure improvement in state of sanitation across the whole city. Cleanup activities being done under Clean Lahore Drive will be repeated after certain period of time for maximum improvement, he added.–Staff Reporter

He claimed that deputy mayors will leave no stone unturned for welfare of people of Lahore under the manifesto of PML-N.

LWMC MD Bilal Mustafa Syed ensured about cooperation to all possible extent on behalf of his team to make the drive a success.