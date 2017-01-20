LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the Higher Education Commission to explain its role in establishment of universities and appointment of faculty members.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order while hearing appeals of Punjab government and others against order of a single bench in VCs’ appointment case. The bench also asked the Advocate General Punjab to apprise whether search committee, struck down by the single bench,had followed the rules and regulations of the Higher Education Commission.

During the hearing, AK Dogar concluded his arguments saying that setting criteria for appointments at an institution was entirely different from setting standards for higher education. He argued that the role of the federal government/HEC was to frame standards for academic curricular and degree programmes. In his arguments, Dogar said that VC’s appointment did not fall within the domain of the federal government as the provinces even before the 18th amendment had the power to appoint VCs. He also challenged the jurisdiction of the two-judge bench to hear the appeals arguing that a larger bench be constituted on the matter. The bench repeatedly asked the lawyers of the appellants and law officers of the HEC but they could not give satisfactory answers.

At one point, the Chief Justice asked the advocate general Punjab to help the law officer of Punjab HEC prepare his arguments when he could not answer the questions of the bench. The counsel also argued that the provincial commission had no direct role in the appointment of the VCs.

He said the province supposed to follow national standards set by the federal government. An official of the provincial HEC informed the court that the standards represent guidelines for curricular and education programmes. A federal law officer said that establishing an institution was the power of the province while the federal government was to provide minimum criteria for whole structure including the appointments.

ALLEGED RAPIST’S CASE

The Civil Lines police told the LHC that former office bearer of PML-N Youth Wing Adnan Sanaullah, involved in a gang rape incident, had fled the country. The police said the suspect had flown to Dubai from Islamabad airport on Nov 5, 2016. A prosecutor pleaded the court to set aside the impugned order of the bail grant. He argued that the suspect misused the concession of bail.

After hearing the arguments, the bench summoned record of the case from the trial court and adjourned hearing till Jan 27.

Race Course police arrested prime suspect-Adnan Sanaullah and his accomplices Abdul Majid, Muhammad Umar, Ameer Ahmad, Haris, Bilawal, Imran Shahid and Qamar Zaman on charges of abducting a teenage girl and subjecting her to gang rape. All the suspects, except Sanaullah, joined the high court’s proceedings through their counsel.

The prosecution in its appeal contended that a sessions court granted bail to Adnan Sanaullah after the victim girl tendered an affidavit in his favour. It said the affidavit filed by the girl was a result of pressure exerted on her family by the accused party as previously she had recorded her statement that Sanaullah was the prime suspect of the gang rape.

The prosecution said that suspect cannot be given concession after the victim’s statement in the court. It prayed the court to set aside the affidavit signed between both the parties and cancel the suspect’s bail orders.