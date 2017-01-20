LAHORE - The Walled City Lahore Authority is going to arrange first ever Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Music Fusion Festival at Alhamra Arts Council in collaboration with Government of Gilgit and Baltistan in February.

According to details, the idea of interprovincial exchange of culture is at the core of this programme. The multitude of Hunzais based in Punjab and it would be learning experience of cultures for each community. The event is open for the public on from February 3 to 5.

First two days of the festival will be held at Alhamra Mall and the third day of the festival is at Greater Iqbal Park.

WCLA director general Kamran Lashari said “This event will bring together the people and cultures of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. A model of GB Village will be created with food and crafts stalls set up inside the garden in Alhamra. There will be music performances and folk dances in the three festivals with a mix of various music performance acts each evening.

He has said music is the essence of this festival and fusion is being created between the Punjabi and Gilgit Baltistan Music adding that this sort of a thing will be new for the public especially the music lovers.

Tania Qureshi of WCLA was of the view that many music festivals of Gilgit Baltistan have been held in Lahore previously but this is something new for the Music Lovers. This festival will bring music fusion for the masses. The entry to the festival is free for all.