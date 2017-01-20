LAHORE: Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that Health Information Management System (HIMS) would be installed at all the tertiary and DHQ hospitals.

He was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Health Sector Reforms at Civil Secretariat yesterday. Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmad Shah, Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr Umar Saif, Mujahid Sher Dil from Infrastructural Development Authority Punjab (IDAP), Member Health P&D Dr Shabana Haider, Health Consultant Dr Naeem-ud-Din Mian, Dr Shabnum from PPHA and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that HIMS would be helpful in preparing database of patients, maintaining inventory of medicines procurement, supply and consumption and medical equipments. PITB will start HIMS at one teaching and one DHQ hospital as a pilot project. IDAP will prepare HIMS for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.–Staff Reporter

The meeting gave approval for sending schedule for new employments (SNEs) of completed projects for approval. Kh Imran Nazir stressed the need of fixing timeline for completion of development schemes.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that health insurance scheme has been introduced in four districts under Prime Minister National Health Program.