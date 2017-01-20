LAHORE - The Advocate General Punjab yesterday requested the Lahore High Court to give some time to explain the role of provincial minister Zaeem Qadri in establishment of Bahaudin Zakaria University’s sub-campus in Lahore.

As the proceedings commenced, a full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked Advocate General Punjab Shakil-ur-Rehman under what capacity Zaeem Qadri had signed the summery for approval of the varsity’s sub-campus. The bench also asked the law officer to come up with complete record of Qadri’s appointment as special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister and his powers.

Zaeem Qadri, the Punjab minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, was also present in the court.

The law officer requested the bench to give some time to submit written reply on behalf the minister. The court allowed the request observing that the minister must be present in the court on the next hearing.

The court also asked the law officer to explain that why the people’s names were not included in the reference being heard by the NAB court who had given approval of the sub-campus. The full bench directed the government to submit record of varsities’ sub-campuses across the province and put off further hearing until Jan 25.

On previous hearing, the court was informed that Zaeem Qadri’s signature was also seen on a notification that was issued for the approval of establishment of BZU’s sub-campus in the city. Qadri was then the special assistance to Punjab Chief Minster, the court was told.

The court was informed that the approval was granted with no delay on the day when the application was moved while the chief minister’s summery was also ignored. Khwaja Alqama, former vice-chancellor of BZU, also admitted before the court that the syndicate was not sought for the establishment of the sub-campus.

A number of students had moved the petitions against non-enrolment at the sub-campus of the varsity and question on the validity of their degrees.