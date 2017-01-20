LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that on the basis of a comprehensive policy, PU would be brought among top 500 universities of the world and it would play role in improving country’s economy.

Dr Nasir said that he wanted international recognition of the university and raise productivity. He said that the university had taken strong notice of the Hostel No 1 incident and the impression of giving free hand to any student organization was incorrect. He said that merit would be ensured and transparency would be observed in all the decisions and mechanisms.

He said that the administration would focus on decentralization of power and academic units would be empowered to take decisions. The VC said that there would responsibility with accountability and those who would be given responsibility would be accountable to their actions. He said that performance based incentives would be provided to the teachers and employees. Dr Zafar Mueen said that key performance indicators (KPIs) would be developed for monitoring performance which will be communicated to all units. He said that under the supervision of the vice chancellor, assessment surveys would be conducted at the end of every academic year to audit performance of each academic unit.

He vowed that administration, finance and academics sectors of the university would be improved. He said the administration would ensure that teachers impart quality education to the students for increasing their productivity and polish their talent. He said that quality enhancement cell would be strengthened for this purpose.

He said that the administration would also pay special attention to the character building of students and curriculum would be revised according to the needs of modern age. He said that the problems of students would be solved at their doorsteps. He said that the administration would maintain peaceful environment on campus and stern security measures would be taken to ensure security of the university population.