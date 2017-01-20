LAHORE: FIA yesterday arrested a section officer of interior ministry allegedly over misuse of powers.

Spokesman for agency added that Afzal Khan Niazi, SHO special investigation unit (SIU) Islamabad, arrested a former section officer (SO) in fake NOCs of bullet proof case FIR No 38/16.

The accused used to issue fake NOCs during his appointment (2012 to 2014) for bullet proof vehicles. Khuram Hamirani with the active connivance of stenographer Ashfaq provided fake NOCs to different 66 persons. Non-bailable warrants of remaining accused have also been obtained from court of special judge central Islamabad as well.

FIA arrested one proclaimed offender (PO), one land route agent and one court absconder (CA).

Those arrested included, Waqas Ishtiaq, Naseer Ahmed and Daud younis.–Staff Reporter