LAHORE - Patient transfer service has been introduced for which more than 500 ambulances of good condition have been handed over to Rescue-1122. This service was started in February 2017 and so far more than 90,000 patients have been shifted from different hospitals.

These views were expressed by the Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir while addressing the inaugural ceremony of open auctioning of condemned ambulances at emergency service headquarter on Wednesday. Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Director Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary E&T, officers from S&GAD Department, CEO Health Lahore Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Secretary P&SH and Focal Person Dr Yadullah were also present. Kh Imran Nazir said that patients transfer system has been introduced to avoid any incident like Zohra Bibi case. Dr Yadullah told that 154 ambulances have been included in the auction process. On the first day, 55 ambulances have been auctioned. He informed that reserve price of these ambulances was Rs18.2 million, whereas these have been auctioned at a price of Rs28.6 million.