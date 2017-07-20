LAHORE - The city remained in the grip of muggy weather on Wednesday with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Lack of rains, winds and abundance of sunshine caused considerable increase in the mercury level. High humidity made the weather sultry, causing Lahorites to sweat profusely throughout the day. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 54 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country on Friday.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in south Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan divisions), Mirpurkhas and Zhob divisions.