LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a swipe at the corruption politicians.

“The politicians, who got their loans written off, are talking of anti-corruption campaigns, but the masses are well aware of such actors,” the CM said while talking to his party workers Wednesday.

“Transparency, speedy and quality are the hallmark of the PML-N government’s projects – a fact endorsed by our opponents too,” he said adding that billions of rupees have been saved through transparency under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that public service is the pivot of our government, while agitation is the fate of disappointed elements.

But, he added that some so called politicians through sit-ins and demo tried to halt development.

The CM went on to say: “Former corrupt rulers deprived the poor nation of their rights by plundering the national kitty. A national criminal who made dacoity on Nandipur Power Project is delivering lecture on corruption today.

“The people whose corruption has been proved through the courts want to hide themselves in the name of raising voice against accountability. The sit-in group and the corrupt rulers have left the people in lurch for their vested interests.”

Shehbaz said that the opponents are indulged in baseless allegations but the character of PML-N leadership is neat and clean and the conscience is fully satisfied.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif promoted peace and development in the country which is unbearable to the opponents.

The CM said that decrease in corruption in Pakistan has been admitted globally and observed that the PML-N government is the most transparent in the history of the country.

In the present tenure, a culture of transparency has been promoted that was not seen in the past. A golden example has been set by saving resources of billions of rupees in development projects and these development schemes of PML-N government have been appreciated worldwide. He said that the people will never let the designs of defeated political elements aiming at promoting chaos in the country succeed and the opponents of development and looters of the country will be held accountable by the people.

Condolence

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. The Chief Minister directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and also sought a report about the accident from the administration.