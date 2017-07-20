LAHORE - Leaders of religio-political parties have said betrayal with Kashmir’s freedom struggle is a bigger and more serious issue than Panama case.

At a Kashmir Conference Wednesday, they announced to hold public gatherings and conferences across the country to unite the nation on the issue. In this regard, the Difa-e-Pakisan Council decided to constitute Rabita Committees in country’s big cities.

The conference was addressed by JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq, JI’s Liaquat Baloch, DPC leader Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki and others. They said that through the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and placing Syed Salahuddin’s name in the list of global terrorists, a plot to break the back of freedom struggle was hatched by big powers.

Samiul Haq said to save nation from ideological drone attacks, the existence of DPC was inevitable. “DPC has united all schools of thought on one stage. Our mission is to defend Pakistan’s ideological as well as geographical boundaries,” he added.

The JUI-S chief paid rich tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and dubbed the rulers of the country ‘slave, inept and powerless’.

Abdur Rehman Makki said the Pakistani government kept a culpable mum over the most serious issue of Kashmir. “We have no Kashmir Policy this time,” he added.

Hadya tul Hadi Pakistan Chairman Pir Syed Haroon Ghilani termed Pakistan the fort of Islam and said that it was incomplete without Kashmir. Ansaar-ul-Ummah Chairman Fazalul Rehman Khalil, Tehreek Hurmat-e-Rasool (SAW) Convener Ameer Hamza, Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir Chairman Abdul Aziz Alvi, UJC Secretary General Sheikh Jamilul Rehman, Azad Kashmir Assembly member Sardar Muhammad Chughtai, Nazriya Pakistan Rabita Council Chairman Qari Muhammad Yaqoub Sheikh, Tehreek Nojwanan e Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Hamid Gul, Ameer Jamaat e Ahlehadith Pakistan Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropari, JuD central leaders Saifullah Khalid and Hafiz Talha Saeed, Tanzeem e Islami leader Mirza Ayyub Baig and PTI leader Hafiz Mudassar Mustafa also spoke on occasion.