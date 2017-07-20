LAHORE: Dangerous cracks have appeared yesterday in Jinnah Flyover aka Cavalry Ground Bridge originally built in 1997.

District Coordinator Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed has taken notice. He directed Secretary Communications and Works Department, Lahore Development Authority director general, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) to start inspection and renovation of the of the bridge.

The bridge is main link between Defence, Gulberg and Shami Road.

Concerned departments filled the base work with proper scrapping, filling whereas carpeting would be done in late hours, city district government spokesman said.

After the cracks news appeared in media, Town Municipal Officer Gulberg Faisal Shezad, Tepa, Communication and Works department experts, Chief Engineer Walton Board inspected the spot on directions of DC.