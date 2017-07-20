LAHORE - Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, has claimed that 21 members of the World Heritage Committee had accepted Pakistan’s stance on the project.

Talking to the media at his office on Wednesday after chairing the weekly progress review meeting about the project, Hassan claimed the world heritage committee had discarded the proposed draft decision forwarded by the critics and scrapped the proposal for putting Shalimar Gardens, Lahore, on the list of ‘World Heritage in Danger’ during its 41stsession held recently in Poland.

He further said this was made possible as a result of effective presentation of technical data, heritage impact assessment report, vibration report, and other relevant research studies about OLMT project conducted by the government. The meeting was informed that 72 per cent of the civil work on Orange Line has so far been completed. It was also told that the train track has been laid up to a length of five kilometres out of the 13,4 kilo meters long stretch of Package-I. The work has been started on Islam Park Station while the track laying work has been completed beyond Pakistan Mint Station. The meeting was also informed gray structure of all the 11 elevated stations along this project and one underground station at Anarkali have been completed and handed over to CR-NORINCO for executing electrical and mechanical works. Construction of bridge on Lahore Ring Road near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange has also been completed while digging work for constructing new drain from Haji Camp to River Ravi via Chouburji, Sham Nagar and other areas has also commenced and steel structure was being laid from Chouburji towards Lake Road.

Hassan directed that two elevated stations, situated at Islam Park and Salamat Pura, should be completed in all respects by finishing all the civil, electrical and mechanical work by the 31st of July, so that these structures could be used as ‘models’ for completing other stations of the project.