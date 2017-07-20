Efforts to register robbery case bear fruit

LAHORE: Police are good at making tall claims but they fail badly when it comes to deliver. Dacoits had snatched a bike from a youth in Sabzazar Police limits on Sunday. Hassan Bilal, the son of The Nation Creative Head Faizur Rehman, was coming home on his Honda-125 motorcycle (LEW-15A/8989) when two gunmen intercepted him and took away his two-wheeler in broad daylight on a busy road. Police did not register an FIR for three days (until Wednesday), though an alert was issued on police helpline-15 immediately after the crime. The emergency police, called for help, reached the spot after an hour – long after the bandits had escaped. When the relevant police station was approached for registration of case, no one paid a heed to the victim’s plea. It was only on the fourth day to the crime that Sabzazar Police was ‘convinced’ to register the FIR (No 949/17). The police say they have now ‘launched the investigation’, with no arrest made yet. The complainant has made an appeal to the high-ups to look into the matter. –Staff Reporter

Special bodies to rein in criminals

LAHORE: Police will constitute special teams to launch a crackdown on gamblers, drug-peddlers, and land grabbers in the capital. The field police officers were also directed to step up raids to curb street crime. Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the police headquarters on Wednesday. The officer also reviewed in-detail the crime incidents reported with the city police division during the month of June. SP (city police division) Adil Memon, all sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and the police station clerks were also present in the meeting. The DIG warned that the SHO would be fired if they failed to control crime in their jurisdiction. He also admonished the station house officers of New Anarkali and Lower Mall police over rising crimes . The SHO Shahdara was issued show-cause notice after he failed to deliver. The DIG also asked the SHOs of Nolakha, Lohari Gate, Shafiqabad, Lorry Adda, Gowalmandi, and Mochi Gate police stations to improve their performance. The DIG directed the DSPs, and SHOs to constitute special police teams to arrest criminals . Similarly, the police were directed to step up raids on brothels and gambling dens operating in the city police division. The DIG further said that there would be no compromise on the security of Chinese nationals, churches, and other important installations. –Staff Reporter

Woman plea for recovery of daughter, grandson dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a mother seeking recovery of her daughter and grandson from the alleged custody of Pakistan Bar Council member Maqsood Buttar. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeed passed the order and directed the petitioner to approach the trial court. Counsel of Maqsood Buttar told the court that police had registered the FIR, therefore, habeas corpus petition for recovery of the woman and her son was not maintainable. At this, Justice Naeem asked the petitioner to approach the trial court. Bilqees Zareena moved petition through human rights activist Asma Jahangir, saying that her daughter Ayesha, 26, and her grandson Alyan Ali were missing for last seven months. She alleged her daughter used to work at the office of Mr. Buttar who later married her. But she alleged that Mr. Buttar kidnapped her daughter and grandson. She expressed apprehensions about the life of duo. – Staff Reporter

HNPIP seminar on education

LAHORE: The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan is holding a seminar “Non-Compatibility of Pakistan Education System with Job Opportunities and Character Building” at HNPIP auditorium on Saturday. Punjab HEC chairperson Dr Nizamuddin will preside over while Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Dr Ijaz Butt and Dr Ajmal Khan Niazi will be the guests.– Staff Reporter

FIA arrests money exchangers

LAHORE: The FIA Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in illegal money exchange and registered a case against him. The arrested was named as Junaid Khan from Sheranwala Gate. FIA team headed by Abdul Qayum conducted made the arrest. The raiding team also recovered Rs165,500, receipt ledgers and other documents him. A. – Staff Reporter

PHC cracks down on quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down illegal businesses of 118 quacks in June. Anti-Quackery Cell of the PHC imposed a fine of Rs0.7 million after hearings 36 cases. The hearings of the remaining 82 cases are under process. Out of the total 118cases, Faisalabad had the highest number of 25, while 21 were from Toba Tek Singh, 20 from Rahim Yar Khan, 10 each from Mandi Bahauddin and Khanewal, six from Narowal, five from Okara, four each from Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, and Pakpattan whereas nine cases were received from other districts. Since its initiation in the mid-2015, so far the AQC of the Commission has taken action against more than 5,000 quacks, and imposed a fine of more than Rs31 million. – Staff Reporter

PFA Act 2011 comes into force

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana on Wednesday signed a bill of implementing Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 into force in whole Punjab province from August 14, 2017. The PFA Act will come into force except districts of Lahore, Sheikupura, Nanakana Sahib, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrawala and Multan where the PFA is already in force. According to a PFA spokesman, the food authority’s director-general started the work on extension of PFA in Punjab’s other districts since September 2016 and he has managed to extend the PFA operational circles in eight districts of Punjab already. – Staff Reporter

Chinese team meets PU VC

Lahore: A delegation of China Association of Higher Education called on PU VC Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir Wednesday. The visitors include Xiaomei Wang, deputy secretary general of China Association of Higher Education; Xiaoxian Fan, Editing Director; Guangli Zhou, Deputy Dean of School of Education in Renmin University of China; Xiaochang Ding and national committee of Higher Education Institutions member. – Staff Reporter