LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for branding Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Salahuddin a ‘global terrorist’.

Punjab’s top bar unanimously accepted the resolution Wednesday moved by a bar member and rejected such a title for Salahuddin.

On June 27, the US blacklisted the Hizbul Mujahideen chief just hours ahead of Modi-Trump meeting at White House. The next day, Pakistan countered it saying that “calling those who support struggle for Indian-Held Kashmir as global terrorist was unjustified.”

Pakistan said it would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to IHK freedom fighters for what it called their struggle for their right to self-determination and for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

LHCBA president Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali held a general house meeting to deliberate on the resolution moved by Mirza Abdul Khaliq, a member of the bar. A number of lawyers attended the general house proceedings.

Through his resolution, Khaliq said Syed Salahuddin has been fighting for the right of Kashmiris’ self determination for last many years. He said calling Salauddin as ‘global terrorist’ was not justified by any aspect and was very condemnable. He said history was witness that those who fight for freedom and self-determination are considered as heroes and not terrorists.

“Salahuddin is the pride of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their self-determination,” he added.

Accepting his resolution, the bar paid tributes to the Kashmir people for carrying out movement for their freedom from India’s control and announced its full support to them. The bar’s general house also demanded the United Nations to resolve the issue under its resolutions passed earlier for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

“Pakistan is incomplete without freedom of Indian-Held Kashmir,” the house held.

The lawyers, including Muhammad Zaheer Butt, Abdur Rasheed Qureshi, Khawar Mehmood Khatana and Muhammad Aslam Zar, addressed the house. They said “extremist Hindus are not ready even to accept Pakistan which is really condemnable.”

They also paid tribute to Burhan Wani - a pro-freedom fighter who embraced martyrdom last year - for reviving freedom movement in Kashmir and called him role model for all those sacrificing for freedom in the world.

The speakers also condemned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his alleged friendship with Indian counterpart, alleging that he does not speak for the sacrifices of Kashmiri people on international forums.

The LHCBA is to hold a general house meeting today for deliberation on their stance to run move against the PM Nawaz Sharif for his resignation due to Panama papers’ case.