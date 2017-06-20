LAHORE - The attack on Muslim worshippers in London is most deplorable act and such terrorist attacks happening in an advanced society like England are shocking, Bishop of Lahore (Emeritus) Alexander John Malik said in a statement on Monday.
He condemned the wagon attack on Muslim worshippers nearby Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, urging the British law enforcement agencies to provide protection to the Muslims.