LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi has approved an Eid grant of Rs2,000 each for grade-IV employees. A function to distribute Eidi was held in the LCWU campus which was attended by employees and officials. In her message, the vice chancellor said that all legal demand of employees will be presented in syndicate meeting for approval. –Staff Reporter

An employee’s welfare fund has been set up in the university to provide funds for their inevitable needs.

The residential quarters of employees will also be repaired and renovated, she added.