LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said on Monday the enterprise system was future of the provincial judiciary and all issues would be resolved with the support of lawyers.

The chief justice said the enterprise IT system was a new system and there were issues in it like any other new system. He expressed these views while talking to reporters after a meeting with bar leaders.

Last week, lawyers boycotted courts to record their protest against the newly introduced IT system at LHC and demanded that the authorities restore the old CC number for filing cases. Litigants faced huge problems after the cases were adjourned owing to the strike.

The chief justice said the enterprise information technology system was a new system, which was introduced to facilitate lawyers and litigants.

Three-year working was done on it and whenever a new system was introduced in any department it was shut down, but the LHC was not shut down due to it, he said. He said it was difficult to establish a new system in an already continuous system of the LHC. “We’re sorry for inconvenience to lawyers and litigants due to the new IT system,” said the CJ, adding, “We assure you that issues in the system would be resolved very soon.”

The CJ said the IT board and a team was working day and night on it and luckily summer vacation was starting next month during which the system would be improved. He said a committee had been constituted to solve the problems the IT department and lawyers were facing.

The committee consists of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi from the bench, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn from the bar and two professionals. Non-political lawyers Zafar Iqbal Kalanoori and Barrister Salman Safdar would hold meetings on a daily basis and address lawyers’ issues relating to the IT system.

The chief justice said that CNIC number was an issue for lawyers while filing a case before the court but now a four to five digit number of the high court had been introduced instead of the old CC number. It would be different from the CC number previously used, he said. He also pointed out that electronic stamping was another issue for the lawyers filing cases but the Punjab Bank would issue receipts to lawyers for electronic stamping, which could be annexed with the cases to be filed in the court.

Stamp papers would be annexed later with the case file, the CJ said. He said every new system takes time and the IT system will be a revolutionary step in the provincial judiciary, which would be improved with the support of lawyers. LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, VP Rashid Lodhi, Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

The bar leaders thanked the CJ and assured their full cooperation for the new system.