LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is a political parasite who has been depending on political characters like Afzal Khan and Inamur Rehman to fool people, adviser to the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said on Monday.

“The reason for this political delinquency is that Mr Niazi has always remained dependent on corrupt mafias for self-motivated political interests. It is a pity that he (Imran Khan) has always played against the established democratic norms and conspired to derail the political process,” Ahmed Khan said while talking to a group of journalists at his office. The adviser further said the demand of Imran Khan is quite intriguing that Inam-ur-Rehman should be presented before the JIT as cases were registered against him in the NAB. “It seems that Inamur Rehman will prove another Afzal Khan for Mr Niazi,” he added. Imran Khan has no political role or any domestic responsibilities, the adviser said.

“His pessimistic political approach has hampered the political process.”

According to the adviser, Inamur Rehman Sehri is a proclaimed offender wanted by the NAB and he has left the country to avoid investigation. “The accusations of Inamur Rehman against the Sharif family are like spitting on the moon,” he concluded.