PM will be victorious: Ayaz

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will emerge victorious before the Supreme Court and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama leaks case like the Pakistan cricket team emerged victorious against India in the Champions Trophy final.

Talking to media men here yesterday, the speaker called for action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri for allegedly attacking the parliament building in September 2014 during a sit-in at D-Chowk, Islamabad. It is the duty of the police to take against these leaders, he said. To a question about the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti of Muzaffargarh, the speaker said that Dasti was facing serious accusations of water theft and attempt to pit one province against the other. About the Indian defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy, the speaker said that Pakistan inflicted a crushing defeat on the archrival and it was far more than what it had expected. The speaker disapproved of the shouting at the PCB chief executive in England. –Staff Reporter

Two ‘terrorists’ killed, 3 held

LAHORE: Punjab’s counter terrorism department Monday claimed that they killed two alleged terrorists and arrested three others during intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province.

According to a CTD spokesman, a team of CTD foiled a terrorist plan in district Bahawalpur by arresting three members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The counter terror operatives also seized explosives material, suicide jackets, electronic circuit, time devices and power plug batteries from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified by police as Gohar Ali, Muhammad Yousaf and Zamrood Khan. The raid was conducted on a tip-off, the spokesman said. The terrorists were planning gun and bomb attacks to target government installations. In another security operation launched near Suggian Bridge in Lahore’s Shahdara police area, a CTD Sheikhupura team killed two terrorists of TTP/ Al-Qaeda who were about to enter Lahore to target offices of a sensitive agency. “Four terrorists were seen on motorcycles near Suggian Bridge. They were challenged to surrender but they started indiscriminate firing on CTD officials. When the firing stopped, two terrorists were found dead. They were killed by firing of their own accomplices,” the spokesman said. Investigations were underway to arrest the fleeing terrorists. The CTD team also recovered explosives, prima cords, detonators, a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol and ammunition from their possession. –Staff Reporter

Court summons DIG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has summoned Deputy Inspector General (Operation) along with his reply in a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of a woman and her son went missing around seven months ago. Justice Abdul Sami Khan took up the matter moved by Zareena Bibi, the mother of the missing woman and grandmother of the missing child.

During the hearing, the judge snubbed DSP Race Course circle Safdar Kazmi for not completing investigation of the case within the given time. Arguing before the court, Asma Jahangir advocate said that Ayesha, the daughter of the petitioner, was working at the office of Maqsood Buttar advocate. She said Buttar married with Ayesha and they had a child, Aliyan Ali, out of the wedlock. The counsel said Ayesha with her son was living at a flat in Model Town and many times she told her mother about the irreconcilable differences with her husband. The counsel alleged that Ayesha visited her mother’s home on the day of disappearance and later left with the clerk of her husband’s office.

The petitioner said she could not see her daughter since November 30, 2016. –Staff Reporter

Seven months had been passed to the missing of both Ayesha and Aliyan Ali, the petitioner said. She apprehended that they both might be murdered alleging that Buttar once tried to kill her by pushing her off a cliff near Murree due to which she suffered severe injuries and multiple fractures.

The petitioner said she approached the police and the matter was under investigation and the police, so far, could not recover her daughter and grandson. She requested the court to order the police for recovery of Ayesha and her son and take action against her Maqsood Buttar for his alleged role in mysterious disappearance of the duo.