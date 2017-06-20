LAHORE - A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Package was held with Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran in the chair to review arrangements at Ramazan bazaars, prices, quality and supply of daily use items, at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that in view of increase in sales ahead of Eid, demand and supply of commodities including fruits and vegetables be monitored properly to ensure that there is no shortage. He said that the Punjab government has given huge subsidy on flour and sugar. He said that ample availability of subsidised flour in Sahiwal, Sargodha and Gujranwala be ensured, adding that subsidised flour has not only been provided in Ramazan bazaars but also in open markets in all districts so that relief could be provided to the maximum number of people.

Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmad Khawaja directed the deputy commissioner of Lahore to get supply of tomatoes increased for stability in prices. He said that special attention should be paid to quality of daily use items and weights and measures in Ramazan bazaars. Rate lists should be displayed at shops for facilitating people, he added. He said that crackdown on profiteers and hoarders be stepped up besides improving arrangements at Ramazan bazaars with the focus on provision of basic facilities and cleanliness in and around these bazaars.

The meeting was told that on the directions of the Punjab government price control magistrates conducted raids at 229,100 places, lodged FIRs against 4,108 persons and got arrested 4,285 persons over profiteering. As many as 400,000 flour bags have been sold in 319 Ramazan bazaars across the province. Fruits and vegetables are available at fair price shops of Agriculture Department in Ramazan bazaars.

The meeting was attended by the industries and food secretaries, deputy commissioner of Lahore and officers of information, agriculture and livestock departments.