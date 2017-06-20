LAHORE - The national highways and motorways police on Monday kicked off an enforcement drive to discourage overcharging and overloading in public transports ahead of Eid holidays.

A police spokesman said this special campaign has been launched on the orders of Inspector General of Motorways police Shaukat Hayat. In this regard, DIG Mirza Faran Baig paid a surprise visit near Thokar Niaz Baig to check overcharging and overloading in buses on the highways. The motorway police will return the extra amount to passengers besides taking action against the transporters. DIG Mirza Faran Baig further directed the patrolling officers to carry out strict enforcement against the buses involved in overcharging and overloading. The passengers are requested to inform the motorways police (on Helpline 130) in case transporter charges extra fare or he misbehaves with the passengers. “Zero tolerance policy must be ensured and no transporter will be allowed to enter on highways carrying extra passengers,” the spokesman quoted the DIG as telling patrolling officers.

The DIG also directed the sector and beat commanders to personally supervise the patrolling officers and conduct meetings with transporters associations regarding overcharging and overloading. Coordination will also be made through Secretary Regional Transport Authority.

The motorways staff has also been directed to visit different bus terminals to warn transporters and to take strict action against overcharging and overloading.