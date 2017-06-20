LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of cabinet committee on dengue at civil secretariat on Monday.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Schools, Secretary Cooperatives, Secretary Forestry, Convener Dengue Expert Advisory Group Prof Faisal Masood and Prof Wasim Akram attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts also participated in the meeting through video link.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed focusing on graveyards, junkyards, tyre-shops and godowns for dengue surveillance. He asked experts to update guidelines for dengue surveillance according to the climatic effects.

The minister directed preparing duty roaster of field staff for Eid holidays, besides completing sweeping of graveyards before Eid holidays. Similarly, cleanliness of venues for Eid prayers should be ensured, he ordered.

Kh Imran Nazir directed the district health authorities to ensure appropriate indoor and outdoor surveillance in their respective areas.

He warned that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Shamail Ahmad Khawaja directed avoiding under reporting of larvae. He directed DCs to carryout out third party assessment of indoor and outdoor surveillance in their respective areas.

Prof Faisal Masood said that Gujranwala district could be hotspot of dengue after rainy season. He said larvae reporting from semi urban areas suggested that mosquitoes were changing life pattern.

Prof Wasim Akram said that larvae have been detected from water accumulated in big tree-holes.

Certificates for PGMI students

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital, has congratulated students and teachers of Nursing School for maintaining record of giving 100 per cent results in annual examination.

He announced awarding commendatory certificates to position holders. Aysha Zarif, Asima Frid and Kiran Basharat attained first, second and third positions respectively.