LAHORE - PTI leaders yesterday challenged corruption-free credentials of the ruling PML-N by pointing out ‘corruption’ in the award of different contracts.

PTI leaders Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shoaib Siddiqui and Andleeb Abbas gathered at party’s Garden Town office on Monday to address a news conference about the alleged corruption of the Sharif family. They told reporters that PML-N leaders had committed financial corruption by receiving kickbacks in the purchase of filtration plants, award of motorway contract and funds allocated for Saaf Pani Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmoodur Rashid said the Punjab government purchased a filtration plant worth Rs0.2 million for Rs10.2 million to make money through kickbacks. A welfare organisation of Jamaat-e-Islami and some other NGOs installed these plants at the cost of Rs0.2 million only, he added. “Is not it corruption?” he asked, adding that faces behind this corruption must be exposed.

Mehmood further stated that 116 filtration plants were installed in Lahore out of which only 16 were operational with 40 pouring out unclean water.

Rashid also saw corruption in Punjab government’s Saaf Pani Project. He alleged that Rs130 billion were initially allocated for the project but later the amount was increased to Rs190 billion by removing the previous team dealing with this project. He also pointed out that the Punjab government had kept Rs2.5 billion in a blind head for the Saaf Pani Project without giving any details.

The PTI leader said that another example of mega corruption by Sharifs was related to the motorway project executed in 1990-91. He alleged that Daewoo construction company got Lahore-Islamabad Motorway contract for Rs16.90 billion, but it was paid Rs22 billion. The excess amount, according to him, was paid back to the government unofficially as kickback. He demanded that the motorway corruption scam should be probed again.