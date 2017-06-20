LAHORE - Over a dozen persons including women and children were admitted to different public hospitals in Lahore as people resorted to aerial firing soon after Pakistan thrashed arch rival India in the final match of cricket Champions Trophy 2017.

Most of the victims were sleeping on the rooftop or in the open in different parts of the city when unknown people resorted to massive aerial firing to celebrate the historic win late Sunday night.

Police sources said that at least eight victims were rushed to the Lahore’s Jinnah hospital with bullet injuries. Several such victims were also being treated at the Mayo hospital, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, Services hospital, and the Lahore general hospital till Monday night.

However, the condition of most of the victims was said to be out of danger.

According to hospital sources, most of the victims received stray bullets when they were sleeping at the rooftop of their residences in Green Town, Johar Town, Nawan Kot, Nawab Town, Satu Katla, Gowalmandi, Samanabad, Sabzazar, and Faisal Town.

Two women and a five-year-old girl were among the victims. They were identified as Nida Riffat, Zainab Bibi, and Hadia Irfan. The police were investigating the incidents of fatal shootings.

A police spokesman on Sunday night claimed that at least 59 people were arrested during an operation launched against aerial firing and one-wheeling.