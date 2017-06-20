LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Pakistan cricket team has won laurels by defeating archrival India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

He stated here yesterday that Pakistan’s victory against Indian was an Eid gift. Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali and Muhammad Hafeez played an important role in Pakistan’s win.

He said that credit for the victory also goes to fast bowler Muhammad Amir who sent top Indian batsmen back to the pavilion. He said the team displayed best teamwork and the players had come up to expectations of the nation. According to reports, the chief minister was scheduled to receive the national team at the airport late on Monday night.

HEALTH SECTOR REFORMS

A meeting here yesterday with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair reviewed progress on health sector reforms and various healthcare projects.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister sought proposals to regulate private medical colleges. A suitable way forward needs to be adopted to regulate them, he said. He directed the concerned officials to hold the third-party inspection of private medical colleges. He said, “First of all we will have to set our house right. All the concerned departments are totally empowered and they will have to perform their duties diligently. Their effective steps will be welcomed for the solution of problems.”

He said that a special incentives package would be given to overcome the shortage of MPhil and PhD degree holders in the health sector.

In this regard, he said, the health department should ensure implementation of various proposals. He said that every step would be taken to improve the medical education.

The chief minister said that record funds had been allocated for the health sector in the upcoming financial year and all resources would be provided for improvement of healthcare facilities.

He said that recommendations be presented to improve the system of medical examinations, and ordered constitution of a committee in this regard.

LONDON INCIDENT

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident in which a van ploughed through Muslim worshippers coming out of a mosque near Finsbury Park in London, United Kingdom. He expressed his sympathies with the people affected in this incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.