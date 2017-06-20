LAHORE - The Punjab capital city received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, bringing the life to a standstill by causing inundation, massive traffic jams and frequent outages.

Two persons lost life while several were injured in rain related mishaps in different parts of Lahore. Windstorm and rain caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

High velocity winds and rains made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Experts have forecast the wet spell to continue intermittently during the ongoing week.

High velocity winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by rains. Black clouds plunged the metroplois into darkness even two hours before sunset. First significant pre monsoon showers smashed to the ground tall claims of Wasa regarding its preparation for the rainy season. Steady rains turned roads and streets into lakes and ponds. It took hours to Wasa to clear important roads from inundated rainwater. Several roads could not be cleared even till filing of this report late night.

Inundated rainwater on roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in every nook and corner of Lahore. Vehicles were seen broken down in knee deep water. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along Canal Bank Road, GPO Chowk, Old Anarkali, Baghbanpura, Revaz Garden, Samanabad, Lakshami Chowk, Mozang Chungi, Salamat Pura, Shalamar, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, Ali Town, Shahdara, Data Nagar, Gawalmandi, Imamia Colony, portions of Johar Town, Hameed Nizami Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road and Nisbat Road were worst affected by the downpour.

Overcast conditions, windstorm and intermittent rain made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 37 degree Celsius and 28C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 76 per cent.

People came out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant change in weather. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children in the evening. Huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Greater Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo, parks in housing societies and other picnic spots in the city. Traffic jams were witnessed on roads in the close vicinity of these parks.

According to experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain/windstorm for Lahore during the ongoing week.

Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI khan divisions, Fata, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir. Rain/windstorm is also expected at isolated places in Zhob and Sibbi divisions. Light rain/drizzle is expected at few places along Sindh coast.

Heavy rain leaves two dead

Two men died and several others wounded in rain-related accidents during Monday’s downpour in Lahore, rescue workers said.

A spokesman for Edhi Ambulance Service said that a man died when the wall of a house collapsed on him in Mustafabad area. The body was moved to the morgue. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Rescue workers said the wall collapsed during heavy downpour on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was electrocuted in Kahna area. Police sources said that Jamshaid was repairing a plant at a factory near Gajju Matta when he received sever electric shocks. He died on the spot.

In other incidents, at least eight people were injured in rain-related accidents which took place in different parts of the city. The injured were admitted to different public hospitals. The condition of the injured was reported to be stable.

WATCHMAN FOUND DEAD

A 22-year-old watchman was found dead at a residential quarter in Garhi Shahu police precincts on early Monday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Intizar Mehdi, said to be a resident of Ali Pur. Mehdi had been working as a watchman in the area. The police were investigating the death.

IQTIDAR GILANI