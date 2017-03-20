LAHORE - Officials of Punjab Food Authority on Sunday raided Al Fazal milk production unit and stopped its operations over unsatisfactory production measures.

Later, Director (Operations) Rafia Haider told the media that milk production unit will only be open after it will meet up the standards given by PFA to all milk production units.

Several food points/corners were checked in different parts of city where the officials imposed a fine of Rs69000 in total. Separately, Sharif Bakery in Manga Mandi was slapped with Rs20,000 fine for not meeting up with the cleanliness measures.

Some 110 food points were issues warning notices to improve their quality and cleanliness measures or face closure on next visit.

Moreover, 31 gutka points were also closed as part of crack down by the food authority in different cities of Punjab: 9 in Lahore, 7 in Gujranwala, 4 in Multan, 5 in Rawalpindi, and 6 in Faisalabad.

The PFA also sized and disposed off 600 kilo gram of rotten vegetables and fruits from city’s Sunday bazaar including Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town and Wahdat Road Sunday bazaars operated by City District Government Lahore.

The raiding teams also disposed off 110 substandard packets of Slanty chips, popular among children.