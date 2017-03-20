I wonder why people are so concerned about match fixing in the PSL. If it is a matter of getting international cricket back to Pakistan, it would be better if we were known as a place where– wink, wink; nudge, nudge– matters could be arranged. Why do you think India has become a cricketing superpower? Because nobody interferes with the Bombay bookies, or the IPL. I wonder if the resignation of Shashank Manohar, the former BCCI chief, as ICC chief has anything to do with the PSL match fixing. He’s said it’s because of the ‘Big Three’ thing, but I still wonder.

Anyhow, there’s no real need to worry until Najam Sethi’s or Sheheryar Khan’s name turns up. Of course, Imran Khan would want Mian Nawaz Sharif’s name to turn up. Imran Khan has succeeded, because the Election Commission, presumably afraid of being called phateechar, rejected the references passed on to it by the Speaker of the National Assembly for Imran’s and Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification. The Supreme Court should take note, and deliver such a judgement in the Panamagate case as would not make it be called a bunch of railu kattay.

Judges are there to give decisions. Like the one in Hawaii who struck down President Donald Trump’s second travel ban order. He’s pledged to go to the Supreme Court on the issue. One hopes no one else protests the decision the way some Somalis apparently did, by hijacking an oil tanker. Were those pirates planning on getting US visas? A drastic way of protesting? I suppose only lying on Trump’s desk in the Oval Office can top it.

Judges find themselves in their fair share of controversy. Like the judge of the Islamabad High Court who ordered the government to take action against the blasphemous material appearing on websites. Frankly, that’s how I found out there was blasphemous material out there. Actually, the fact that Ch Nisar is also against such material, and is asking Facebook to take it down, tells me that what is really bothering him is material affecting his leader. And Ch Nisar’s Interior Ministry has resented the Internet, and the free expression of views on it, including views criticizing Ch Nisar’s party and his leader. If there was some way of keeping the Internet under control… by the police. The same spirit is at work as makes the government label opponents, traitors or security risks.

That is the spirit which made MNA Javed Latif label Imran Khan a traitor for calling the foreign players at the PSL final phateecher and railu kattay. It took a Jirga of FATA members of the National Assembly to resolve his fight with PTI MNA Murad Saeed over the latter’s sisters and punches.

Well, at least the Jirga stopped at getting Javed Latif to apologise, and did not ask anyone to take part in Holi festivities. That was something Mian Nawaz Sharif did in Karachi, and though he expressed suitably tolerant feelings, no one had the temerity to pelt him with coloured powder, water or any other of the colouring agents associated with the festival. I’d like to see anyone tolerant if one’s face (and nose) is stuffed with blue powder. No wonder, across the border, Narendra Modi chose Yogi Adityanath as UP Chief Minister. Hmmm… I wonder whether Mustafa Khar had taken up yoga when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto picked him as Punjab Governor? Still, Yogi Mustafa was not known to be anti-Muslim, while Yogi Adityanath is.

Punjab Chief Minister and Mian Nawaz’s kid brother Mian Shahbaz Sharif is not involved with judges, but has got involved with hijab. The proposal, mentioned by Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gilani, to award five marks to girl students for wearing hijab, was shot down, with the proposal being pooh-poohed for being backward and un-academic. But no one mentioned that it raised an interesting question: what constitutes wearing the hijab? Let’s assume, for the sake of argument and not because there’s agreement on the issue, that we all know what hijab is. But if a women doesn’t wear hijab one day, but does 364 days, will she be considered to observe it? And what if it is the other way around? What if a girl wore it only in college, for the five marks, but not at home, where no one minded? And if a special day was adopted, what if a girl wore it on that day only? And what about a girl who wore it on other days, not the special day? And what about boys? How can they earn those marks?

Anyway, thus far, hijab seems to be adopted by the girls themselves for their own reasons, and they won’t abandon it for any reward. Nor for any benefit. So it seems the Punjab government seems to have saved itself a futile effort.

Another futile effort seems to be the proposed parliamentary commission to investigate former Ambassador to the USA Hussain Haqqani’s claim that President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Gilani knew about the US troops who killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad. A charitable view is that Haqqani is angling for a job in the Trump Administration. No one seems to be asking why Trump wants to surround himself with such characters. His star might well be fading. Geert Wilders didn’t become Dutch PM. True, he got more votes and seats than before, just as Imran Khan did in 2013, but then our Imran isn’t on the far-right, is he?