LAHORE - The 11th death anniversary of famous film star Muhammad Ali was observed on Sunday.

Quran Khawani was arranged for the departed soul at residence of Muhammad Ali in DHA.

He was born in Rampur (India) on April 19, 1930 and died on March 19, 2006. He kicked off his production carrier from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station. He won 10 Nigar awards for his outstanding performance in several films. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1984 and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz separately.

Mohammad Ali worked in 277 films including 248 Urdu, 17 Punjabi, 8 Pashto, 1 Hindi and 1 Bengali film. His films includes Kaneez (1965), Aag Ka Darya (1966), Saiqa (1968), Wehshi (1971), Aas (1973), Aaina Aur Soorat (1974), Insaan Aur Aadmi (1975) and Haidar Ali (1978).