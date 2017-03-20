LAHOR: Leaders of Pakistan Water Movement (PWM) and Pakistan Muttahida Kisan Mahaz (PMKM) among 18 farmer organizations have vowed to launch countrywide movement against Indian water aggression.

Addressing national farmer conference here yesterday, they said: “India wants to turn Pakistan into a barren desert through its water terrorism, will not see a success. Cordial relations with India, the ill-wisher of Pakistani farmers, are nothing but insanity.” –Staff Reporter

They asked government to defend Indus Water Treaty, saying rulers did not raise the issue of construction of Indian dams in the right way. “India is using water against Pakistan as a war weapon,” they said.

Muhammad Ayyub Meo, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Lord Nazir Ahmad, former MPA Baluchistan Tariq Bugti, Chairman Baluchistan Zamindar Action Committee Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Choudhry Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President Agri Forum Punjab Ahmad Ali Akhtar and other addressed the conference.