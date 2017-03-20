Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has inaugurated "Punjab Speed" Feeder Bus service today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister said that the government is committed to provide modern travelling facilities to the masses.

In the first phase, two hundred air-conditioned buses will connect Lahore city with the 27-km-corridor of the Metro Bus.

The Chief Minister said over one hundred and twenty thousand commuters will benefit daily from the new bus service.