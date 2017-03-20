LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana Sunday urged the need to encourage research work especially in the field of medicines because it was the only way of survival in the world.

Addressing the 24th National Neurology Conference organised by Pakistan Society of Neurology here, the governor said that researchers will have to find pragmatic ways and means to excel in their relevant field.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman Organizing Committee Prof Muhammad Athar Javed, President Pakistan Society of Neurology Prof Arsalan Ahmad and other distinguished guests were present on this occasion.

Rajwana said was a matter of great satisfaction that renowned neurologists and experts carrying out research in the field of Neurology from Pakistan and other countries were presenting their research papers. He said that this conference will certainly provide a good platform for neuro scientists to learn from shared experiences and expertise.

The governor said that Pakistan Society of Neurology was also playing a pivotal role to enhance the awareness and education about neurological disorders by holding regular seminars, workshops and conferences in various cities of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Society of Neurology and the Government shared a common vision of healthy and a disease-free Pakistan. He said he was confident the Society will be instrumental in fostering best standards of neurological practices in Pakistan and this conference will help educate the public about the prevention and care of neurological disorders.

Earlier, the Chairman of organising committee Prof. Muhammad Athar Javed in his welcome address highlighted the significance and objectives of this conference.