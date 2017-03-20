LAHORE - Police Sunday launched investigations to trace the whereabouts of two doctors who disappeared from the Lahore’s Mayo hospital under mysterious circumstances.

Dr Adnan and Dr Javed were doing house-job at the pediatric department of the Mayo Hospital. According to their colleagues and family members, both the young doctors had signed their attendance at King Edward medical university’s hostel on Wednesday. The motorcycles of both the doctors were also found missing from the hostel, police sources said.

The Gowalmandi police Sunday filed a kidnapping case against unidentified men on the complaint of a relative of the victims. The complaint told the police that both the doctors were abducted by gunmen and taken to unknown facility.

A senior police investigator while requesting anonymity said that they were investigating the alleged abduction of the young doctors keeping in view different aspects of the happening. Further investigations were underway.

MAN INJURED BY STRAY STRING

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was wounded by a stray string on the Canal road in Harbanspura police precincts. The victim, identified by police as Zulfikar, was admitted to a hospital with serious throat injuries.

Zulfikar riding on his two-wheeler was going to a market when a chemical-coated twine slit his throat. The man was rushed to a hospital by rescue workers. The police were investigating the incident. Many people defied the ban on kit flying on the weekend and continued the deadly sport. A police spokesman said that at least 50 cases were registered and 65 persons were arrested for defying the ban on kite-flying in Lahore on Sunday. He said the police also seized 500 kites and 200 rolls of kite string from the accused.