LAHORE - The Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association are holding convention today to decide their future course of action on Panama papers verdict.

Earlier, the bars had demanded the prime minister to step down until the investigation of the case was completed.

The convention titled ‘Role of Bars and future strategy’ will be held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the Lahore High Court Bar Association. It is first time in the country’s history that two top bars’ leadership is going to make their future plan regarding a movement against an elected prime minister over the charges of corruption.

On April 20, a five-member of the SC gave decision on Panama papers case and ordered constitution of a Joint Investigation Team to probe Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members for their alleged role in corruption and making assets outside the country. Soon after the judgment, LHCBA being the first bar of the country demanded PM’s resignation and threatened to run a movement if he failed to do so. However, some members of the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar council are not in the favour of running any movement against the elected prime minister. In its Islamabad convention held on May 5, Pakistan Bar Council rejected the demand of PM’s resignation and also the running of any movement saying that it might damage the democratic setup in the country.

On Friday, addressing a press conference at LHCBA’s Karachi Shuhada Hall, SCBA President Justice (r) Rasheed A Rizvi said the prime minister Nawaz Sharif is facing serious charges regarding panama case. Had such charges been leveled against an officer he would have been removed from the office, said Rizvi.

He urged all bars of the country to fully participate in the convention due on Saturday (today) at Lahore High Court Bar Association regarding the ‘future strategy of the bar regarding movement for PM’s resignation’. Rizvi said eight members of the Pakistan Bar council demanded resignation of the PM but it was portrayed as wrong. However, he said a judicial commission should have been made rather than the Joint Investigation Agency. He said it was the time that they should be united against corruption but unfortunately the PBC’s executive committee was playing its role to divide the lawyers.

SCBA’s Secretary Aftab Bajwa said some members of the executive committee of the bar are demanding his resignation on the behest of the ruling party. He said PBC’s vice-chairman wanted to fix the price of the lawyers but they would not allow it. LHCBA President Ch Zulfiqar said that Punjab Governor should stay away from dividing the lawyers and exploiting them because they would hold the convention on May 20 at every cost. “We can die but the convention will be held on May 20,” Chaudhary said.

LHCBA Vice-President Rashid Lodhi and Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn said the convention would be held at every cost and it would prove that the lawyers were united over their demand of PM’s resignation. Earlier, 13 out of 22 members of the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association said that they removed Bar’s secretary Aftab Bajwa for misusing powers.

However, Bajwa rejected their claim saying they did not have powers to do so. He said he would participate in the convention.