LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday approved the names of new party office bearers for three cities in the central Punjab.

According to a notification, Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan has been nominated as president of party’s Lahore chapter. He has been assigned this responsibility for the second time. Muhammed Israr-ul-Haq Butt will function as general secretary Lahore under him.

Javaid Ahmed Dogar and Usman Nisar Pannu have been nominated as president and general secretary respectively for Sheikhupura district. For Sheikhupura City, Mr. Naeem Abbas Naqvi and Ghulam Rasool have been nominated to function as president general secretary respectively. Similarly, Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Shahani and Ansar Cheema have been nominated as president and general secretary in the same order for Bhakkar district.