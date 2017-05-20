LAHORE - Tahafuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat Forum leaders condemned police ‘action’ on defendants and witnesses of cases registered against blasphemous material. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tahafuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat Forum leaders including Tufail Raza, Sheikh Badar Alam, Muhammad Gulzar, Barrister Imran, Sheikh Nawaz Advocate, Muharram Nawaz, Ahmed Saifullah Advocate, Aftab Farrukh and Lahore High Court Bar Association Finance Secretary Zaheer Butt urged the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan, army chief, Punjab chief minister and others to take notice of police ‘action’.

They said that cases were registered according to law. They claimed that police were raiding houses of Tahafuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat Forum leaders illegally. They demanded the government stop such raids and release the arrested leaders.

They warned that if their demands were not met they would call All Parties Conference for further course of action.