LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to provide quality healthcare service to the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Friday. The meeting also reviewed in detail health sector reforms and improvement in the provision of healthcare facilities.

The chief minister said the government fully determined to the purge the province of spurious drugs and take strict action against those indulged in their manufacturing and sale.

The chief minister said improvement in healthcare facilities is the top priority of his government as such huge funds have been allocated for this purpose. He commended the reforms initiated to improve the capacity of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, which has been carried out utilising information technology.

He laid stress on adopting effective measures to improve the capacity building of all departments in order to strengthen the service delivery mechanism as well as to transform the organizational culture. Shehbaz directed that the pace of reforms in Punjab Quality Control Board and DG Health Services should be increased. He said that the DG Health Services Department will have to be transformed according to the needs of the hour to make it the best organization. He said best, capable and professional human recourse should be inducted and Aids & Hepatitis Control Programmes be accelerated in an effective manner. The chief minister said that effective strategy has been adopted to eradicate the evil business of substandard and spurious medicines. Similarly, the latest system of purchase, distribution and supply of medicines has been adopted. The samples of the medicines have been sent to world-famous laboratories for analysis, he added.

He vowed to make Punjab ‘100 percent’ free from spurious and substandard medicines. He further said that mobile health units have been providing quality healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps in remote areas. Therefore, a plan has been devised to acquire 100 more mobile health units.

The chief minister said that CT scan machines are being installed in all the District Headquarters Hospitals of the province; while quality healthcare facilities have been provided to the poor people through Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. Provincial Ministers including Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, health and finance secretaries, health experts and concerned officials attended the meeting.

CPEC PROJECT OF DEVELOPMENT

Shehbaz Sharif has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great project of development and prosperity of the country. And work is continuing on CPEC related projects in Pakistan with full zeal, he said while talking to MPs here yesterday.

He said the CPEC is a game changer in the real sense which will not only benefit Pakistan, but the whole region. The CPEC has opened the doors to foreign investment in Pakistan. The billions of rupees of investment has created job related opportunities for lakhs of people.

The chief minister said investment made under the CPEC has helped boost bilateral relations between the two countries and a new era of economic development between Pakistan and China has begun. He said that speedy completion of CPEC project is his priority as these projects will change the destiny of the nation. CPEC will also play an immortal role with regard to elimination of terrorism and fanaticism as well as alleviation of poverty. He said that a new era of socio-economic development will commence due to the CPEC.

“Pakistan will become a center of trade and economic activities and the CPEC project will change the course of history,” he held. He vowed that no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed against this project. The elements damaging the national interest for their personal agenda are insincere to the country and the nation. He said Pakistan started moving towards development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that various energy projects are near to be completed while many more have already been completed. He further said that loadshedding would come to an end in Pakistan after the completion of energy projects.