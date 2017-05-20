LAHORE - Scholars may divided on the ideal form of government but the book ”How Governments Work” stated no government is possible unless men obey its direction or regulations.

The 14-chapter book is full of discourse on the government works quoting examples from the history dated back from Plato to all the way to Islamic civilization which gave an ideal form of government to contemporary era where America is the centre of power in the world how it works and reshapes and manipulates the governments.

The book comprehensively debated the idea of sovereignty where in Arab world or Islamic world at the time of caliph’s ultimate sovereignty rests with God and the Word of God and not with anybody of men. The issue of power and authority is central to government.

According to author there are four general conceptions of government including continuing consent of the governed, social contract, venerable action and divine right.

It said all known system fall within these four conceptions. The vinegar remains the same, only the bottles can be of different shapes like democracy (with or without capitalism), socialism, fascism, communalism, dictatorship, nationalism, anarchism, liberalism, religious mandate, Marxism and conservatism.

Book stated civil and military and religion are three elements or ingredients of government with three functional divisions’ legislature, executive and judiciary. Now media added as fourth state. It also defines establishment as political government, bureaucracy, religionists, military, and intelligence agencies.

Author narrate government are changed in peaceful or violent manner.

Discussing on Colonialism is strictly European activity. Racism became more prominent with colonialism.

The book also debates on democracy which can be described as government by the composite choice of those who vote. Author said since nineteenth century democracy has been associated with capitalism.

In fascism chapter debate author said fascism is almost antithesis of anarchism. A political ideology ion Italy of Benito Mussolini flourished in Germany, Spain and Japan in 1940s.

The book raises important questions on myth might is right in a world where USA and other members of Nuclear Club want to browbeat all others from joining the club. Superpower uses its power for trade sanctions, cuts-off loans by IMF, World Bank, declares countries terrorists states, use military power, invasion and occupied lands worldwide.

It gave examples of might is right that Serbs that had occupied 70 percent of land in Bosnia-Herzegovina despite only 38 percent population of the area.

Author cited India who deployed 700000 Army in occupied Kashmir to suppress their rights. India also appropriated Sikkim, made Bhutan into vassal, occupied Goa, Daman and Diu which were Protégées territories and occupied Hyderabad, Junagarh and Manvadar militarily. India also manipulated appropriation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The book also discussed ‘who was here first’ phenomenon. Israel with support of Europe and America displaced Palestinians as Israeli say they inhabited for thousands of years. The concept is called Zionism.

Author discussed International aid which does not qualify as a philosophy of government but has ability to influence international positions and domestic policy. It detailed discussed the importance of religion in European countries governments.

In Pakistan, author said political leadership rewards party operatives with minsterhips not on the basis of competence but loyalty to the leader, which purchased with money. Corruption is more than a way of life in Pakistan.

The majority of Pakistanis have ‘deep sense of Islma’ but elections have shown that they do not wish to be ruled by mullaas who propose fiqh as the constitution.

The author said America is self-claimed police men of the world, bombed countless countries, done war hiccups in Iran, Grenada, Lebanon, Panama and Somalia. The big exception is Vietnam, where America’s losses at the hands of little brown men and Invasion of Iraq also highlights that USA somehow to remain the only superpower.

In last chapter, author discussed challenges faced by Islamic World including debate of have and has nots, clash between fundamentalists and seculars, Palestine issue and Kashmir issue have haunts and challenged faced by the Muslims world.

Author gave suggestions to Muslim World that work with prevailing system and do not fight it just as Koreans, Germans did after WW2. Redefine OIC and formulate as a political system which can serve as role model for Muslim states.