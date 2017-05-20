LAHORE - City police department Friday posted a policewoman as station house officer in a bid to build soft image of the law enforcement agency.

Sub-inspector Ghazala will work as in-charge of the Rang Mahal police station in Lahore, an official said. She becomes the first female SHO in the metropolis where only male officers are running the affairs of more than 100 police stations.

The rare move comes as the corruption-riddled police are struggling to win the confidence of the people amid growing criticism from the opposition parties. In recent years, the department introduced multiple schemes to improve police working. As the government pumped billions into police pocket, the department also raised special patrolling units to fight street criminals more effectively.

Only in 1997, a policewoman Bushra Ghani had been posted as SHO of a police station by the then Lahore SSP Ahmed Raza Tahir. Ghazala is among dozens of officers who recently completed two-week grooming course at the police headquarters.

Women make up less than five percent of the police population. No less than 4000 female officers are serving in the 180,000 strong Punjab police. In this male dominated society, they are rarely given important positions due to one or another reason. Out of more than 700 police stations in the Punjab province there are only three women police stations.