LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday sought reply from the registrar office in a petition seeking punctuality of the judges.

Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi took up the matter filed by Advocate A K Dogar. The lawyer-petitioner stated that judges are not punctual and thus they waste time of the lawyers and public. He prayed the court to make the judges punctual. The court adjourned further hearing until May 24.

In another petition against appointment of Information commission on Friday, the LHC sought reply from the provincial government.

Justice Atir Mahmood took up the matter and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition and submitting that the position of the chief information commissioner had been lying vacant for two months in violation of Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2013.

The lawyer said many key positions had been lying vacant at Punjab Information Commission including commissioner(s) information and chief information commissioner blocking the flow of information towards public.

He said transparency of mega projects like Orange Line Metro Train was directly linked with the composition of the Punjab Information Commission.

He prayed that the government be ordered to fill the vacant positions of chief information commissioner and information commissioners at Punjab Information Commission with veteran professional and competent candidates.